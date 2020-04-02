COVID-19: Ondo Still Free, Two Suspected Cases Negative

The Government of Ondo State is delighted to announce that two suspected COVID-19 cases subjected to tests came out negative today.

The suspected cases are from Ondo Town and the State capital, Akure respectively, and had had contacts with confirmed cases.

Our current status as one of the States free from the pandemic should engender sobriety rather than complacency. Government therefore, urges all to be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to regulations put in place to stem the tide of COVID-19.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation