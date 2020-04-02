Community News

COVID-19: Ondo rep, Tunji-Ojo, donates 1,000 bags of rice to constituents

ondoevents 2 days ago
Lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast/West Federal Constituency of Ondo State at the House of Representatives, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Chairman House committee on NDDC has donated a trailer-load of bags of rice, beans and garri to his constituents.

The donation is part of palliative measures the lawmaker is putting in place to cushion the harsh effect of the present lockdown over the spread of COVID-19 will have on the people of his constituency.

BTO said the 1000 bags of food palliative will be distributed to residents in the two local government areas in his constituency.

