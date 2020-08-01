The Ondo state government has ordered school resumption both in public and private secondary schools for the purpose of writing SSCE by affected students.

The government in a circular issued at the weekend through the ministry of Education, Science and Technology gave conditions for the reopening of schools.

As a way of preventing the spread of the COVID-l9 pandemic among the students, the following conditions must be satisfied by schools:

(i) Schools are to open From 8 am to 2 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

(ii) Disinfection and mmigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption.

(iii) Hand washing spots should be provided, to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers.

The circular reads “Sequel to the release of a comprehensive schedule for the conduct of the various National Examinations by the Federal Government after the series of meetings with the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country, the Ministry of Education, Science. and Technology,Ondo State wishes to notify you about the approval to re-open all the public and private secondary schools in the State on 4’“ August, 2020, for the students in SSS 3 class only for the purpose of writing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC and NECO). Please note that the approved dates for the conduct of the examinations are as stated below: ‘

(i) WAEC SSCE : 17th August till 18th September. 2020

(ii) NECO SSCE : 5th October till 18th November, 2020