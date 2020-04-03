COVID-19: Ondo Records First Index Case

It is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status. This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the princints of measures put in place.

God help Ondo State

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation