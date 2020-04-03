Ondo State News

COVID-19: Ondo Records First Index Case

ondoevents 22 hours ago
0

It is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status. This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the princints of measures put in place.

God help Ondo State

Donald Ojogo
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Show More

Related Articles

3 hours ago

COVID-19: Confirmed case has little or no expansion potential – Akeredolu

20 hours ago

COVID-19: Akeredolu constitutes response fund committee

1 day ago

COVID-19: Akeredolu Constitutes Palliatives Committe

3 days ago

Ondo Govt closes all borders over coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close