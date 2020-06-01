The ondo state government has announced three new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths in the state.

This was made known via the Twitter handle of the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu this morning.

“Today, we recorded three new cases and an unprecedented number of deaths from #COVID19Nigeria in Ondo State. Two of the new cases passed on at UNIMED in Ondo town this morning. The third case is currently at the IDH in Akure undergoing treatment”