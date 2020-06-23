Ondo state records 20 cases out of the 675 new cases of the Coronavirus pandemic recorded in Nigeria for June 22, 2020.

This is bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 174. Out of this figure, 44 have been discharged with 18 deaths.

Below is the breakdown of the 675 new cases in Nigeria:

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths