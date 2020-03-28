COVID-19: Ondo lawmaker distributes sanitizers, others to residents

Efforts of Ondo State Government to curtail the spread of the deadly CORONAVIRUS received a boost today as the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Akogun Olugbenga Omole distributed Hand Sanitizers ; Face Masks and Hand Gloves to residents of his constituency.

By his career, history and achievements, Akogun Omole has continued to make a bold statement that, “the worth of life is what is put into it, not what is taken out or weath amassed” .

While distributing the life saving materials, Omole said the emphasis on prevention is the only logical thing to do now.

“It is important that we strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place” , he said.

“These measures include ; washing hands regularly with soap and water ; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer ; maintaining social distancing and the use of no-touch greetings as it is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19” , he further counselled.

In no iota of doubt, residents of the Constituency were excited as they heap praises on the Legislator.

On behalf of the Constituency, the Olubaka of Oka kingdom, Dr. Alhaji Yusuf Adebori Adeleye ( OON ) appreciated the kind gestures of Akogun Omole as he called on other public office Holders to emulate the Lawmaker.

Present at the event are ; the Akoko South West CAN Chairman, Venerable Joel Ogunrinde ; the chief Imam of Oka kingdom, Alhaji Mohammed Yisa Abubakar and the Iyaloja of Oka kingdom, Chief ( Mrs ) Emidun.

Others are, all the Chiefs representing the 15 Quarters in Oka ; the Youths ; NURTW ; ACOMORAN ; APC wards Chairmen and Women Leaders in the Constituency.