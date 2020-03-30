Ondo State News

COVID-19: Ondo govt orders closure of markets

ondoevents 19 mins ago
As part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ondo State had ordered partial closure of markets across the state. The directive advisedly, excluded life saving items such as food, water and medicines.

It has been observed however, that residents have flagrantly disobeyed this directive which is a potent measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Compelled by this unwholesome infraction, Government hereby places a total ban on all markets across Ondo State with effect from Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. This ban is irrespective of any item. For emphasis, all markets must remain closed until further notice.

Donald Ojogo
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation

