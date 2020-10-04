The Ondo state government has directed Civil Servants on grade 01-12 to resume work immediately.

It will be recalled that, the efforts of the State Government in combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has yielded encouraging results to the effect that the curve of the virus has been flattened to a very large extent in the State. It is in view of this that Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has directed all public servants on Grade Levels 01- 12 and other workers who have, hitherto, worked from home to resume work on Monday, 5th October, 2020.

While noting that, notwithstanding the above arrangement, the State Government has been paying salaries of Public Servants, as and when due, carried out year 2020 Promotion and Conversion of deserving officers, including those on GL. 01-12. Therefore, all workers, including those on GL. 01-12 who are just resuming, are hereby enjoined to rededicate and commit themselves to effective and efficient service delivery to reciprocate Government’s good gestures.

Mr. Governor has assured that No Public Servant of any category would be sacked before and after the gubernatorial election in the State in alignment with his avowed promise made with respect to enhanced workers’ welfare. Rather, the present Administration will continue to employ more graduates and school leavers into different cadres in the Public Service without reneging on its avowed promise on regular payment of salaries.In the circumstance therefore, all accounting Officers are enjoined to re-assure all categories of workers of job security and safety and to also provide necessary support to their staff to avoid any breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

Victor Olajorin, NPOM,

Permanent Secretary,

Office of Establishments and Training,

for: Head of Service.

