A Non-governmental Organization, Community Assistance and Relief Foundation, CARES, collaborated with the office of the wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu to train women across the 18 Local Government areas of the state on maintaining healthy lifestyle, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

At the programme which was held at the Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium of the Ministry of Women Affairs, the over 100 women who were selected across the state without any political party affiliation went home with cooking ingredients to enhance their eating habits.

In her welcome address, Mrs Akeredolu reiterated her commitment to the cause of women especially health, hence the reason she welcome CARES Foundation to the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, the wife of the governor noted that she was pleased with the vision of the organisation which was in line with her personal agenda for Ondo women in ensuring that they live a healthy life.

She noted that the programme won’t be the last of the partnership because of the same visions they shared and enjoined the women to practice the lessons they received about living a healthy lifestyle.

In her address, the founder of the CARES Foundation, Mrs. Bolanle-Bola Olorunsaiye noted that cleanliness was next to godliness, which was the main vision of the organisation to train women the importance of good health.

She urged women to eat healthy by inculcating enough vegetables in their diets, noting that it didn’t cost much to eat healthy, considering the green vegetables that Nigerians were endowed with.

She affirmed that Mrs Akeredolu was so passionate about the wellbeing of Ondo women, which was evident with the manner she embraced CARES FOUNDATION, and thanked Arabinrin for the partnership.

Speaking at the programme which was tagged: “You: Your Health and Business, Dr. Gboyega Famokun noted that Coronavirus was the causative agent that caused COVID-19, and taught the women how to prevent contracting the virus.

He noted that 70-80% of victims were asyptomatic and only those with serious underlying health conditions would be highly affected with complications.

He warned against improper use of facemask without proper hand washing, adding that the respirative droplets couldn’t travel far , reason social distancing was very important to observe. He advised that cashless policy should be taken seriously this period to prevent the spread of the virus.

The event was interactive in nature as the women asked so many questions relating to their health and were enlightened appropriately.

Others at the event are, the Senior Special Assistants to the governor on Women Mobilisation, (South) Mrs. Morenike Alaka, Women Mobilisation (North), Mrs. Bukunmi Akeju, on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs. Temitope Daniyan among others.

Story credit: Mary Agidi

