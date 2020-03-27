Uncategorized
COVID-19: Ondo council election postponed indefinitely
The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC has postponed indefinitely the April 18 local Government Election due to Corona Virus concerns.
ODIEC Chairman, Prof Yomi Dinakin at a press conference in Akure said the socio-economic implications of the Covid-19 has made the election not feasible again for the earlier scheduled date.
He said the commission will meet with political parties on April 9 to review the situation.
He said the election materials are intact and assured that it will be held as soon as it is feasible.