Churches in Ondo State have been commended for complance with laid down rules on partial lift of ban on religious activities.

The Commissioner for Health and Chairman Interministerial Committee on Covid 19, Dr Wahab Adegbenro who led the committee and Tastforce to monitor and enforce compliance, said he was impressed by what he saw and gave churches pass mark.

Though there were minor issues and room for improvement in his words, the compliance rate, shows that religious leaders in the state are keeping to the agreement they made with the government.

Dr Adegbenro disclosed that the situstion is still 25 confimed cases ,out of which 20 have been discharged, 2 dead and 3 still receiving treatment at the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital.

The Chairman Governor’s Special Taskforce and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale who said the monitoring took place because unlocking has to be controlled, was of the opinion that the level of compliance was impressive.

He advised the people of the state to obey government’s precautionary directives so that the pandemic can be kept at bay.

In their reactions, Rev. Canon Zacheaus Ashabi of St.Mary the Virgin Anglican Church and Ven.Thomson Olu Akinboro of Anglican Church,Kajola Quarters, Akure, were very happy that the government decided to lift the ban on religious activities as this will give the opportunity for people to come together to seek the face of God.

They promised to continue to abide by and obey in totality , government rules governing the lift of ban as agreed upon.

The monitoring afforded the team the opportunity to distribute Nose Masks to churches visited.

Churches visited include: St. Mary the Virgin Angilcan Church,El Shaddai Bible Church, C&S Church Agbala Irorun, Ayetoro Street Akure, Redemption Zion Ministry ,St. David’s Anglican Church Ijomu, Holiness Bible Church, God’s end time Army Ministries, Anglican Church Kajola quarters, Akure, among others.