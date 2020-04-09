COVID-19: Omole splashes food items, cash to Constituents

The Lawmaker Representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly Akogun Olugbenga Omole, yesterday for the second time in one week gave Palliative Support to the people of his Constituency as his own support during this Lockdown period.

The Lawmaker gave out Bags of Rice,Vegetable Oil and cash to the Widows, Elderly People,Youths, Community Leaders and Religious Leaders of his Constituency

Since the Nation’s Economy slide into world’s health challenges,downtrodden had to contend with the untold hardship that accompanied the economic quagmire caused by the ravaging Coronavirus.The ugly scenario manifested across the Length and Breadth of the nation.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen on the initiative, commended Akogun Omole for bringing dividends of democracy to the people noting that it’s only a politician that understands the feelings of his people in this harsh economic condition can do this.

Also speaking to newsmen, Hon Omole said, the programme was a fulfilment of his promise to serve his Constituency especially at this hard time where the people is faced with the challenge of the dreaded Coronavirus.

This is my own little way to give back to my Constituents to cushion the hardship occasioned by the effect of the stay at home order as most of our people are daily income earners.

We started this on Monday this week and we promised to be back today as the demands is enormous and we will continue to support our people especially at times like this.

We know we can’t reach everyone but we tried as much as possible to make sure it’s the very vulnerable and needy people we gave priority to this time around.