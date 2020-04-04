COVID-19: Olugbo distributes free foodstuffs to his people

Against the impact of the ravaging corona virus spreading across the world, the monarch with the milk of human kindness, the Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Fredrick Enitolorunda Obaterun Akinruntan (CON), Okoro Ajiga 1, Olugbo of Ugbo land has given out different types of food stuffs as palliative measure to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the State.

In his message, Oba Akinruntan who is also the Chairman of Ondo Council of Obas and Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflicts Resolution Council said “I thank God that we have been able to do our own little way by giving out these food stuffs to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown” .

Continuing, the Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa said ” there is the need for everyone to strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place” .

“These precautions include ; washing our hands regularly with soap and water ; the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and the use of no-touch distancing as it is crucial to reducing the spread of coronavirus” , he advised.

Oba Akinruntan also urged his people with symptoms such as dry cough, sore throat, fever, body ache, diarrhea, constant sneezing and difficult in breathing to report immediately to the necessary authority.