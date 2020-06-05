The Ondo State Government has called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to lend a helping hand in combating the Covid 19 pandemic.

The State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said government alone can not do it, as the burden of combating the pandemic is beyond states.

The Governor who was represented by the Chairman Interministarial Committee on Covi19 and Cmmissinoner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro,said since the pandemic started , the state has been up and doing and this, is resposible for its success story.

He disclosed that the state has successfully treated and discharged 21 out of the 36 confirmed cases, has 11 cases on admission and recorded 4 deaths.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said most of the patients that died are elderly (above 70 and with underlining health conditions.

He therefore advised residents, especially the elderly, to stay indoors as much as possible, put on Nose Mask when in public, avoid crowded environment, observe social distancing rule and other Covid 19 precautionary rules,so as not to contract the virus.

The Goveror said the State is now at the community transmission stage thus, all hands must be on deck to put it under control so that the state is not overwhelmed.

He commended and thanked NDDC for being of assistance to the state in tackling Lassa Fever epidemic and for equipments donated for combating Covid 19.

In his address, the State Director NDDC, Primate Asogbon Abamiyo who stood in for the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei said the intervention was done because all the 9 states of the Niger Delta

are neck deep in the pandemic as they already have confirmed cases with potentials of wide spread if concerted effort is not made to contain it.

As part of its mandate, the NDDC looks forward to a relationship with states that will strenghten the health sector for the health and well-being of the people.

The Odoka of Ogbaro, Oba Femi Ogbaro said the government should do more to sensitize the public on the Covid 19 pandemic, so as to elicit the desired compliance.

Medical equipments donated include: ECG Machine page writers, 5 KVA APC Digital UPS, Intra Red Thermometers, Suction Machines, Fluid Warmers, ICU Beds, Oxygen Cylinders, Infusion Pumps, Mobile x- Machine and Mobile Ultrasonic Machine.

Others are : Mobile Dialysis Machine, Blood Gas Machine, Ventilators, Syringe Pump, Multi Parameter Monitors, Hand Sanitizers, Medical Consumables and Foods stuffs shared as pallatives to the host community.