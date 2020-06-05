The Ondo State Government has decided to colaborate with stakeholders to stem the tide of community transmission of Covid 19 in the State.

At a meeting with the Ondo State Forum of Bankers, Market Women Association, Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers and Security Agencies, the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said, more than ever before, there is need for stakeholders to form a formidable force to tackle covid -19 and stem the tide, as recent cases recorded are clear cases of community transmission.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the rate at which cases are being recorded and the increase in death toll by 100%, calls for drastic actions to be taken and a collaboration with stakeholders.

The Governor who was represented by the Chairman Interministerial Committee on Covid 19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro said the uncooperative attitude of some residents towards obeying stipulated precautionary guidelines on Covid 19 and the consequent community transmission, nessecitated the meeting and the call for collaboration.

He pointed out to each group, areas where the government will want them to buckle up and assist the state in steming the tide of the pandemic.

That the country has recorded over 11,000 confirmed cases and hundreds of deaths in his words is a very serious issue that calls for concerted efforts among which is the need to cooperate with relevant authorities.

The Governor said the case of the state is still a sucess story, as the state has successfully treated and discharged 21 paitients and has recorded only four deaths.

In his update, the State Epidemiologist and Director Epidemiology and Disease Control of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi said serious control measures have to be taken as the country is gradually unlocking, so that the country is not wiped out by the Covid 19 pandemic.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government by obeying stipulated precautionary regulations laid down in the overall interest of all.

Speaking, the Secretary Ondo State Bankers Committee, Mr Okafor Wallace said the congestion in and around banks during this pandemic is unhealthy and uncalled for as the world now operate cashless policy and people do not need to carry cash round but transact bussiness online or use the Pos.

Mr Okafor who said the ATM during this pandemic, is programmed for little cash withdrawals to meet essential needs, commended the Governor and his team for their commintment to tackling Covid 19.

The Chairman NURTW, Mr Adebo Jacob who thanked God that the pandemic is not more than this,as some nations are more hit than Nigeria, pleaded with the government to assist transporters by. cushioning the effect of the pandemic through giving of pallatives .

The NURTW Chairman pledged the support of his members to the government by ensuring that they comply with laid down guidelines.

Iyaloja Adedeji market, Mrs Funke Oladeji and her counterpart Chairman Association of Iru sellers, Mrs Olorunpelumi Tabita promised that the market women will cooperate with the government but begged that traders be allowed to go back to their stores and all stores should be allowed to open.