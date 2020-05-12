Ondo State Government has partnered with Grand Capital Hotel, Alagbaka, Akure for the feeding of all patients undergoing treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure and call centre staff.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, the government appreciated the kind gesture of the hotel for providing free 50 meals for breakfast and dinner at the IDH.

Mr. Ojogo also noted that the fight against corona virus must be collective so that humanity would be triumphant against the deadly virus ravaging the world.

The Information Commissioner, in the same vein, expressed appreciation to the entire staff and Management of Grand Capital Hotel for identifying with the state government at this crucial time by providing free meal for patients in isolation and call centres since 14th April,2020.

The State Spokesman called on private and corporate organisations operating in the State to emulate the hotel to combat the pandemic through their social responsibility.

He, therefore appreciated all those who have come forward to support the government in cash donations, provision of preventive materials, among others.