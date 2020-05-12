The Ondo State Government has commended the effort of Npower beneficiary Mrs Bello Oluwafunke for the production and donation of 2,000 pieces of nose masks. Receiving the nose masks, Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, the Special Adviser to Mr Governor on Public and Inter-Governmental Relations appreciated the initiative and said such remarkable effort at this critical time will not go unnoticed. Assuring the Npower beneficiary that the nose masks will be given out to complement the effort of the State Government, Ademosu noted that the donation is coming at a time that nose mask has become a must-have for all and as such, the initiative is worthy of emulation. Earlier while presenting the nose masks, Mrs Bello appreciated the Government for the opportunity given her to benefit from the program, and regarded her selection process as being purely objective and devoid of any form of influence. The beneficiary who teaches at Adu Commercial Comprehensive High School, Itaoniyan in Akure South Local Government since 2016 said her desire to produce and donate was borne out of her willingness to give back to the society from the proceeds of her fashion business, that she engages in after school hours and weekends with the help of savings from her monthly stipends as Npower beneficiary.