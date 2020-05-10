The management of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, OAUSTECH, said a team has been set up to come up with scientific research about the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Roberts Ogunduyile who made this known during a presentation of preventive items to the state government at the weekend, disclosed that the outcome of the research would be made public in no distant time.

Ogunduyile who was represented by the institution’s Registry Coordinator, Mr. Idowu Omowole in company of the Bursar, Mr. O.k. Oladeji, emphasised the need for OAUSTECH to assist in the fight against the pandemic being a centre of research.

Highlighting efforts made by the institution to support the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Prof. Ogunduyile said, “the University in the last three weeks have been sponsoring announcements and radio jingles in media houses in the state about the reality of the pandemic and also about precautionary measures to be taken to prevent further spread in the State”.

He commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the numerous efforts put in place to combat the pandemic in Ondo state, and assured that OAUSTECH was irrevocably committed to join the war against COVID-19.

“It is our prayer that we shall have victory over the pandemic and under your watch, Ondo State will prosper and become cynosure of all eyes”, he said.



Items donated included, 2000 Nose Masks , 500 Sanitizers, 50 large size washing soap, 200 sanitary buckets and bowls.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, who received the items on behalf of the governor, commended the institution for the gesture and efforts to help the government in combating the pandemic.