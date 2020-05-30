COVID 1

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Ondo state chapter has toed the line of other Donors that have lent the government a helping hand in the fight against Covid 19 by donating needed items.

Speaking while donating the items, the Chairman of the Association, Prof Adebayo Abayomi said the items were purchased for donation based on professional consideration for some of their colleagues who are working to prevent the spread of the virus.

Prof Abayomi said Medical Officers at various Hospitals and Isolation Centres are in need of materials to protect themselves from contracting the Virus as well as cushion the effect of the hazards of the job.

Abayomi said the Association was poised to support the State government’s proactive efforts at stamping out the deadly disease in Ondo State.

Also speaking, a member of the Association, Dr Adebiyi Oluwafemi said the Association deemed it fit to contribute its own quota to the fighting of the deadly Corona Virus as the goverment is overwhelmed and cannot do it alone.

Adebiyi revealed that beside the donation of the items, the Association has also embarked on the sensitization of the public on how to combat the COVID 19.

According to him, the major meal of people in isolation centres is table egg, he therefore used the forum to enumerate the importance of egg consumption by every member of the society noting that eggs have components of vitamins that combat diseases as well as boast the immunity level of the body.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Government, the Commisioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro appreciated the Association for finding necessary at this critical time to donate the items.

While saying that, like Oliver Twist, the State Government would continue to welcome their assistance, called on other Associations,corporate organisations and philanthropists to also cotribute their quotas in combating the Covid 19 pandemic.

Items donated by the association include: Digital Clinical Thermometers, Hand Sanitizers and bottled water.