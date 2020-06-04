Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has expressed satisfaction with the management of Hope Orphanage Shagari village, Akure, with the level of care given to the victims.

Mrs Akeredolu who met the home well-kept, with the occupants looking healthy, commended the management for their labour of love.

She appreciated the good works of the Management headed by Mr. Ojueromi Omotayo Joseph, noting that such an establishment is in sync with the cliché that goes “Government cannot do it alone”.

Touring the orphanage she expressed the desire to provide a similar facility through FOWOSO.

She also gave words of hope to the victims and encouraged them to keep safe in the face of this global pandemic.

Hope Orphanage is a home that shelters abandoned babies, orphans, battered women and young victims of gender-based sexual violence.

The shelter provides secure accommodation for women and girls who have suffered sexual abuse and domestic violence, making available resources that enable these victims recover from the psychological trauma, rebuild self-esteem, and to take steps to regain a self-determined and independent life.