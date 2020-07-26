Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the First Lady of Ondo State and Founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative will be giving out COVID 19 paliatives to all BEMORE GIRLS (batches 2017 -2019 including Ondo State Girl Child ICT Programme 2017 and Solar4Girls Naija 2017) in Ondo State and beyond.

The distribution is scheduled as follows:

Date: Mon. 27/07/2020

For those living in Akure North and South, Ifedore and Idanre lgas

Venue: BEMORE EMPOWERED office 10 Ilaje street Ijapo, Akure.

Time: 9am-4pm For those living in Ilaje and Okitipupa lgas

Venue: Ilaje local government secretariat Igbokoda.

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Tues. 28/7/2020

For those living in Akure North and South, Ifedore and Idanre lgas

Venue: BEMORE office, 10 Ilaje Street Ijapo, Akure. For those living Ese-Odo, Irele and Odigbo lgas

Venue: Ese-Odo lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Wed. 29/7/2020

For those living in Ile-Oluji, Ondo East and West lgas

Venue: Ile-Oluji lga headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Thurs. 30/7/2020

For those living in Okeigbo area

Venue: Okeigbo

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Fri. 31/7/2020. Public Holiday

Date: Sat. 1/8/2020

For those living in Owo lga.

Venue: Owo lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Mon. 3/8/2020

For those living in Owo lg

Venue: Owo lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Tues. 4/8/2020

For those living in Ose lg

Venue: Ose lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date. Wed. 5/8/2020

For those living in Akoko South West lg

Venue: Akoko S.W. lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Thurs. 6/8/2020

For those living in Akoko South West lg

Venue: Akoko S.W. lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Fri. 7/8/2020

For those living in Akoko South East lg

Venue: Akoko S.E. lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Mon. 10/8/2020

For those living in Akoko North West lg

Venue: Akoko N.W. lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: Tue: 11/8/2020

For those living in Akoko North East lg

Venue: Akoko N.E. lg headquarters

Time: 9am-4pm

Please come in your BEMORE green T-shirt, or ICT pink T- shirt or white graduation polo or green T’shirt Solar 4 Girls. Bring along your BEMORE I.D card, Certificate and a passport.

Thanks.

Management.

BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE

…University of Life for Young Nigerian Girls