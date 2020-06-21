Hundreds of the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp girls today connected with the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu via Zoom to discuss how they were faring at home during this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Addressing them in a programme tagged, “An Evening with BEMORE GIRLS”, Mrs. Akeredolu who is the founder of the Summer Bootcamp, was so elated to hear about the progress they have made with the skills they acquired through the two weeks intensive training, as most of them have become entrepreneurs making profits to assist their families while on COVID-19’s unexpected holiday.

Sharing how they utilise the lockdown period at home, Prisca Ojukwu appreciated the initiator for the opportunity to achieve her dream of becoming an Artist, saying she can now draw the portrait of whoever she wishes.

Oluwaseun from Okitipupa on her part, has been producing facemasks, while another BEMORE girl from Ilaje shared how she has been making profit through tying of Gele which they were taught at the Bootcamp.

Christiana Madu, on her part displayed the projects she executed by turning waste to wealth and make decoration flower vase; while Fikunmi Fademi Matquiexplained how she use the laptop received during the Bootcamp to create game Applications and Codes.

Most of the girls disclosed that they had been busy with computer learning data analysis, creation of Applications, and building of Solar panel, and baking.

According to Mrs Akeredolu, she saw the vision coming by initiating the BEMORE ideas where the girls were trained on ICT, saying no one had the clue that there would be a time like this when normal lifestyle would be destabilised.

She was excited that through the Summer Bootcamp initiative, most of the girls were now computer compliant and were able to interact through Zoom meeting, and were productive at home.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who described them as the future technological leaders, said, aside being a techy stuff, the Summer Bootcamp also taught them how to live a healthy lifestyle, practice personal hygiene, and taught them that they can become change agents in their environments regardless of the fact that they were females.

She added that the Camp served as a discovery ground where most hidden talents were discovered from the girls, most of which were now showcasing extraordinary performances with the skills and talents.

The BEMORE First Lady said most of them were now breast cancer advocates having being exposed to health challenges facing womanhood, while charging them to be engaged in critical thinking about situation around them and figure out how to proffer solutions to identified problems.

She implored them to observe precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, saying it’s good to be alive to share the experience.

Earlier, the Matron of the BEMORE initiative, Mrs. Elizabeth Akpan described the camp as a University of Life, noting that the girls had participated in technovation competitions abroad, had created websites, and had been trained to be courageous and admit they could BE MORE than what the society make them.

An evening with BEMORE Girls also featured health talk on COVID-19 by Dr. Famokun who stressed the need for leadership and solidarity to defeat the pandemic, and commended Mrs Akeredolu for providing such.

He advised against touching the surface of facemasks, and for the need to distance self from a sick person, and for Okada riders to wear goggles and masks in order to guide against the flow of fluids from mouth and eyes to the passengers.

On the issue of rape which also formed part of the meeting, Mrs. Adah Anthony, the Taekwondo Coach implored parents to allow their girls to acquire the skill, saying it was just an unarmed sport that entails defending self with bare hands and feet.

Story Credit: Mary Agidi