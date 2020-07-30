It was a chorus of “Ebi Oni payin o”, (i.e, you will not experience hunger) from widows in Ile-Oluji who trooped out in hundreds to receive the food items brought to them by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu today under her Ondowidows’care programme.

At the local government Secretariat where the COVID-19 Palliatives were given to the widows, the beneficiaries were elated that the items got to them without not being diverted to other quarters by those in charge.

Giving the breakdown of the total beneficiaries, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan commended the response of Ile-Oluji people to the exercise, revealing that no fewer than 500 widows registered.

The palliatives were also given to about 15 BEMORE girls cut across Ondo West, Ondo East and Ile-Oluji.

Reacting to the gesture, Mrs. Boluwaji Taiwo from Odundun in Ile-Oluji, a widow of 11 years with four children prayed for the wife of the governor that as she did what no one has ever done for them, her family would also be favoured in life, and prayed for annual continuation.

Mrs Idayat Saliu Morohunmubo who reacted with tears said ” Both the wife of the governor and you her aides, your children will not beg for bread; some aides of the government will divert most of items like this to their family, but this is different, we were all given, Wife of the governor! You will live long in good health and happiness”.

Mrs Omolaso Fadeke passionately showered encomiums on the initiator of Ondowidows’care, praying that she wouldn’t have cause to shed tears over her loved ones.

While Mrs Comfort Olalekan from Bankemo Community under Ile-Oluji who lost her husband over 10 years ago with seven children narrated how she was deserted by those who promised to help her when her husband died; adding that it had not been easy for her but thanked Her Excellency and confessed that she was satisfied with the items given, saying they would go a long way to feed her family.

Abimbola Odunayo Blessing, a 2019 BEMORE girl from Ondo West said “When I was coming here today, I never expected something much like this, but on getting here I discovered the items are not what I can carry alone, I’m saying a very big thank-you to grandma and I pray that God will bless her and wherever her children get to in life, they will never be found wanting”.

Also from Ondo West, Kolawole Bridget said: “With this gifts, I want to thank Momma, may God bless you ma, we love you grandma”.

A participant of the 2018 batch of the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp, Fadeni Febisola also joined her mates to appreciate the motherly love of the Ondo First Lady towards them, saying “Thank you so very much Grandma, may God continue to bless you abundantly, we love you ma”.

Bosede Ayobamigbe from Ondo East, said “I want to thank grandma for her efforts over us, God will also provide for her needs in life”.

Ile-Oluji is the 12th Local Government to have been covered and the empowerment train is expected to move to Oke-Igbo tommorow, according to the SSA in charge of the exercise.

Story credit: Mary Agidi