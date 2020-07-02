The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye has said the issue of Covid 19 is giving the state government sleepless nights because of the non compliant attitude pf residents to Covid 19 protocols.

At a meeting with leaders of Market Associations in Akure South Local Goverment Area which held in Akure, the Special Adviser said one of the solutions proffered by expert to prevent the spread of the virus is the use of nose mask but the people have refused to obey.

In his words, Markets were permitted to open on specified days for the good of the people but they have refused to obey.

Transporters are not helping matters either, as they are picking more than the stipulated passengers and are not putting on nose masks either.

This recalcitrant attitude of residents is responsible for the spike and alarming upsurge in the confirmed cases in the state and this in his words is worrisome and life threatening.

He charged the different associations represented to set up Taskforce to ensure compliance to Covid 19 rules and the Markets will be reopened for daily sales if there is organisation and adherence to government directives.

In their responses, Messers Gabriel Onuma and Ozota Sunday, Chairman and Vice Chairman Petty Traders Association said their members are compliant with government directives but their problem are non members who sell their wares by the road side in an unorganized manner.

They requested government to ask it’s Taskforce to prevent them from blocking the roads with their wares to safeguard the health of the people.

Mrs Bolarinwa Temidayo and Elizabeth Okoro, Iyalojas of Isikan and Isolo markets begged the government to be more firm with the enforcement of the use of nose masks and other Covid 19 protocols in the interest of the generality of the people.

Mr Bayode Olugbenga, the NUTRW Secretary promised the union will do more sensitisation among it’s members and enforce compliance with government directives but need the government to do more sensitisation to convince the people of the reality of Vivid 19.

Elder Sunday Adeyemo also lent his voice that the government must do more sensitisation and impose sanctions on defaulters.

Abooluwa Famakinwa

Press Officer Health