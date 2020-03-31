COVID-19: IGP, 11 others test negative

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has tested negative to Coronavirus. The IGP received the result of the test this morning, 31st March, 2020 having submitted samples on Friday, 27th March, 2020. Other officers who also tested negative include the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo, Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo and five (5) other close aides to the IGP.

While noting that policing is a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the IGP enjoins police officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities. He equally enjoins members of the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders emplaced by the constituted authorities.