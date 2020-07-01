IBI GIGA AMBASSADORS SALUTES PEOPLE’S GOVERNOR; ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI AKEREDOLU SAN; WISHES HIM SPEEDY RECOVERY.

The Directorate of Ibi Gíga Ambassadors wishes to salute the courage and sincerity of our Governor, H.E Arákùnrin Olúwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN in making public his health status to the citizens of Ondo state and Nigeria at large and wishes him speedy recovery as he goes into self isolation.

We appreciate God for His abundant grace over our amiable Governor and we welcome and appreciate Mr.Talk and Dofor timeously disclosing his status and his resolve to self-isolate immediately. This exemplary style of leadership is commendable and laudable;

While we acknowledge that Covid—19 is a global pandemic which has held the whole world to a standstill, we want to say emphatically that it is not a death sentence hence Mr. Governor will overcome this and will come out stronger.

While wee are using this medium to encourage all our Members across the Twenty six state Constituencies across the State to be calm and be fervent in our prayers over our Governor, we should not relent in our concerted efforts towards mobilising across the state for our Governor as we prepare for the forthcoming Primary Election in the State.

We believe and we are assuring all our teeming supporters and the general public that there shall be light at the end of the tunnel.

We are using this medium to admonish all residents of Ondo state to adhere strictly to the principle of physical distancing and other health advisories issued by the NCDC and MoH from time to time.

This time too shall pass.

For: The Directorate,

Signed

*Adetunji Adeniyi,

Secretary,

*Ibi Gíga Ambassadors* .