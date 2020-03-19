Ondo State News
COVID-19: Gov Akeredolu to address the State at 7pm today
The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN will today, Thursday, 19th March, 2020, address the people of the State in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement by the Information Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, the broadcast will commence at 7.00 pm.
The statement reads: ” The State Government reiterates the compelling need for vigilance and adequate precaution by all.
“This is even as Government urges the people of the State not to rely solely on speculations as far as the dreaded disease is concerned.
“The State Government will be as open as possible in all manners, especially as this global challenge requires transparency and honesty to tackle”.