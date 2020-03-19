COVID-19: Gov Akeredolu to address the State at 7pm today

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Ol­uwarotimi O. Akeredo­lu, SAN will today, Thur­sday, 19th March, 20­20, address the peop­le of the State in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the Information Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, the broadcast will comm­ence at 7.00 pm.

The statement reads: ” The State Gover­nment reiterates the compelling need for vigilance and adequ­ate precaution by al­l.

“This is even as Government urges the people of the State not to rely solely on speculations as far as the dreaded dis­ease is concerned.

“The State Government will be as open as possible in all mann­ers, especially as this global challenge requires transparen­cy and honesty to ta­ckle”.