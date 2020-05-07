Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday, April 30, 2020 received some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as donations from the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), as part of their contributions to the efforts aimed at flattening the Covid-19 pandemic.

Items donated by the bank include 10,000 units of nose mask, 10,000 units of latex hand gloves, 100 Personal Protective Equipment and two medical freezers.

Delivering the items, the Regional Head, South West region, FCMB, Mr Adelaja Adeleye, said the gesture was part of the corporate social responsility of the bank.

He said the bank has met with the Covid-19 response team to arrive at what is needed to be provided for the state.

Governor Akeredolu, who received the items, appreciated the bank for the kind gesture.

He added that the state is still in need of more PPEs for the use of the medical personnel, adding that the nose masks, hand gloves and the PPEs can only be used once by the medical personnel.