•Flags off Second Dose Vaccination In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He received the vaccine on Wednesday alongside his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The speaker of the State House of Assembly, represented by the Chairman, House committee on Information and Sports, Hon. Gbenga Omole; other members of the House; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; and other members of the State Executive Council among other dignitaries and top government functionaries were at the event.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu received the first jab on March 10, 2021.

The Governor, who flagged off the second dose vaccination, commended the level of acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine by the people of the State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the acceptance was evidenced by the huge turnout of eligible citizens at the various designated healthcare facilities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to the Governor, analysis of the data obtained following conclusion of the First Dose, Phase I COVID-19 vaccination exercise, shows that Ondo State achieved 98 percent coverage of the target population.

Governor Akeredolu added that the success recorded has placed the State in Category 2 in the National Categorization of COVID-19 Vaccination coverage.

He noted that the huge success could not have been achieved without the commitment and dedication of the state’s health care workers, most especially those at the primary health care facilities.

The Governor also appreciated efforts of religious and traditional leaders who took up the role of sensitisation and creating awareness for people in their communities.

“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and our developmental partner- World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are also not left behind. You are all greatly appreciated for your presence in Ondo State to provide technical support during the period,” he said.

The Governor implored the citizens of the State who still believe the unfounded rumours about the COVID-19 vaccine to shun such rumours.

He further charged the people to replicate the zeal and readiness exhibited during the First Dose by turning out enmasse to receive the Second Dose as scheduled.

Governor Akeredolu said: “In addition, an important point to remember is the fact that even after receiving the Second Dose COVID-19 vaccine, we should endeavour to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures by regularly wearing our facemasks and avoiding large gatherings.

While thanking the Health Workers in the state, the Governor also appreciated the media for the reportage of his administration modest efforts in the healthcare sector.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 9, 2021.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki