In view of the ravaging effect of Covid 19 and it’s attendant morbidity, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Segun Odusanya warned that presentation of the Covid 19 Vaccination Card and compliance to its protocols are the gateway pass to work place from the 1st of November 2021.

Chief Odusanya who said those without the Vaccination Card will not be allowed into the Ministry, gave this warning at a meeting with the Management and Members of Staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Akure.

He explained that the meeting is the fallout of an earlier meeting with the Head of Service, Pastor Niran Adeyemo where he directed that any Civil Servant on the Ondo State Government pay roll, not vaccinated by the first of November, should not be allowed into the office.

Vowing to enforce the directive as a means of protecting members of staff, Chief Odusanya reminded them that the Covid 19 pandemic is not yet over but that there is a more deadly variant, hence the need to be vaccinated and to obey the Covid 19 protocols.

He urged them to prioritise their health by doing routine checks of their Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and other necessary checks as certain deaths can be prevented if one is careful and sensitive.

Chief Odusanya urged them to take their work seriously by being at work at the stipulated time and also stay in their offices as the job in his words is a ” colletera and what makes one relevant in the society. “

He further appealed that they should be very prudent with spending ,in view the prevalent economic situation in the country.

In his words ” Be conscious of your health, do routine checks. Be up and doing on your jobs, stay in your offices, face the reality of the economic situation in the country, don’t spend recklessly and make good use of the little that is available to you and all will be well.

Abooluwa Famakinwa,

Press Officer Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.