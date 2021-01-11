The Ekiti State Government has imposed a curfew from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am in the state until further notice.

The government also announced a banned public gatherings of more than twenty people.

The State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr. Akinbowale Omole announced these new guidelines in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday.

He cited the alarming rate at which the second wave of COVID-19 was spreading in Nigeria.

According to him, there is the need for the government to be proactive and take decisive steps to secure the citizens from falling prey to the second wave of the pandemic.

He urged the people to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols and also abide by the curfew and new restrictions placed on public gatherings by the State Government.

Omole added that the curfew placed throughout the State from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am will be strictly enforced except people from essential services.

He expatiated that, to allow faithfuls observe their religious worships, the government allows for two services to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday accordingly and that all these services should not extend beyond 2.00pm on such days.