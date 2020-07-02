The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II has received the shocking news by His Excellency that he tested positive to covid-19 with utmost displeasure.

Oba Aladetoyinbo wish to commend the Governor for the courage and his effort so far to ensure that the incident of covid-19 is reduced drastically in our dear State.

His Imperial Majesty wish to empathize with His Excellency as he wishes him quick recovery while in self isolation.

Oba Aladetoyinbo also wishes those who has been hit by this pandemic a quick recovery.

However, His Majesty wish to appeal to all residents to continue to comply with the NCDC guidelines by engaging in regular Hand washing, use of nose mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowded places among others.

Akure a gbe a ooo

Signed

Adeyeye Michael

Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure.

2nd July, 2020