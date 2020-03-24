COVID-19: Deji of Akure, Aladelusi Suspends Activities Indefinitely

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has announced temporary suspension of all cases before it till further notice.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeyeye Michael the action is to avoid overcrowding and large gathering of people in the Palace.

The Monarch also directed all Senior and Quarters Chiefs to ensure adequate compliance with this directive in all the markets within their jurisdictions.

Equally, all Heads of various markets (Iyalojas’) have been directed to, as a matter of urgency, provide buckets and liquid soaps for washing of hands in their various markets. Hand sanitizers should also be made available where necessary.

The Palace will continue to partner with the government and all relevant stakeholders in ensuring that all hands are on deck to deal with this epidemic

Oba Aladelusi appreciated the timely intervention of Ondo State Governor at stemming the tide of a possible spread of the virus to Ondo State.

He said “though, all the reported cases in Ondo State had tested negative, the efforts of the governor in ensuring a disease-free Ondo State cannot be over emphasized.”

“His Majesty is also fully aware of the efforts of Government, through the taskforce headed by the Commissioner for Health and wishes to enjoin all residents of Akure to comply with the directives of the Federal and State Governments on preventive measures such as washing of hands, avoiding overcrowded gatherings among other measures.

On the other hand, the palace wishes to advise anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 to report to the nearest Government Health Institutions.

His Majesty wishes to encourage all residents not to panic but to pray at this critical time, maintain good personal hygiene and observe all the measures being put in place by the Ministry of Health.”