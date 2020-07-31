COVID-19: BEMORE girls in Ibadan get palliatives on Aug. 1st
PRESS RELEASE.
Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the First Lady of Ondo State and Founder of BEMORE Empowered Initiative will be giving out COVID 19 paliatives to all BEMORE GIRLS (batches 2017 -2019 including Ondo State Girl Child ICT Programme 2017 and Solar4Girls Naija 2017) in Ibadan Oyo State.
Date: Sat. 01/08/2020
Venue: BRECAN centre 18 Akinyemi road off Ring road Ibadan.
Time: 9am-4pm
Please come in your BEMORE green T-shirt, or ICT pink T- shirt or white graduation polo or green T’shirt Solar 4 Girls. Bring along your BEMORE I.D card, Certificate and a passport.
For more information/enquiry contact Chief Matron on: +2348035912180
Thanks.
Management.
BEMORE EMPOWERED INITIATIVE
…University of Life for Young Nigerian Girls
