As part of her efforts to give back to her people and stem the tide of ravaging COVID-19, the C.E.O of Yemeco Classic Fashions and President of Yemeco Hopeful Foundation, Yeye Mary Yemisi Ayilola on 7th May, 2020 gave out palliatives ( in cash & food items) to the people of Ijero- Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The event which took place at Idofinmoji, the family house of the US based philanthropist, had in attendance, a numerous indigenes of Ijero and team members of the foundation, some of which include; Mr Olabode Abayomi, Temilola & others.

According to Yeye on her Facebook page, she wrote; “Charity begins at home, A glimpse of our charity event held at my home town, in memory of our beautiful souls parents (Late Pa Owolawi Ajayi and Deaconess Felicia Ajayi. We blessed the Lord for his faithfulness, Lagos Event is loading..”

Ayilola who is also a medical nurse in the US, used the conviviality to sensitize her people on the preliminary measures to take in order to avoid contracting the disease.

Indigenes of the town and team members in attendance appreciated the President of the Foundation for the kind gestures.