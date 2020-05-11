By Mary Agidi

Wife of the Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on individuals to explore the opportunity of the COVID-19 lockdown to be creative and live a healthy life.

Mrs. Akeredolu who spoke through a virtual interactive meeting, noted that every individual should maintain a healthy lifestyle by engaging in daily exercise in order to get rid off unnecessary fats that could lead to ailments, rather than just eat, sleep and sit.

According to her, despite the fact that she was caught up by the lockdown in Owerri where she went to bury her mother, she had developed so many creative ideas that would be beneficial to societal development when she is back to Ondo state.

Aside, her regular morning exercise, which she said had gone a long way to maintain healthy lifestyle, Mrs. Akeredolu said she had also cultivated the habit of preparing natural drinks with the available fruits like cucumber and carrots, and advised individuals to give these habits a trial.

She disclosed that, one of the initiatives she got as a result of the stay home directive, was to start the plantation of cucumber fruit, which said she had started in her village with 40 ridges, and assured of her readiness to give it a full-time attention in Owo town as soon as the lockdown is over.

The Ondo First Lady, who was depressed about the present condition of cancer patients, especially those who were newly diagnosed before COVID-19 lockdown, encouraged them not to lose hope but to be positive-minded, saying positivity is very important in any difficult situation.

She urged them to hang on, including those that have underlying ailments, while recommending exercise and healthy eating habit, noting that whatever individual could do to boost the immune system during this Coronavirus pandemic, it should be done without hesitation.

Addressing the cancer victims, she said: ” Don’t think your world has come to an end, positive mindset is important in any ailment, be close to your doctor to advise you on what to do at this time, because all concentrations are on COVID-19. All hope is not lost. As an advocate and survivor, I say healthy eating is important, reduce much carbohydrates intake. It takes determination to do, but if you know those things you eat that jeopardize your system, why can’t you do away with them?

“Diagnosis is not the end of the world, every woman should be aware once you reach puberty. Do not hesitate to go to hospital when you detect any abnormality in your breasts because breast cancer is no longer a death sentence”.

On the need for collaborative effort to contain the pandemic, Mrs. Akeredolu advocated massive public awareness, and charged the government’s media agencies to increase the campaign, and also traditionally.

She enjoined the people of the state to endure a little bit by adhering strictly to the laid down rules, especially the physical distancing directive, saying by so doing, we can quickly overcome the pandemic.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who commended the efforts of the government to combat the pandemic, including the individuals and the corporate bodies that had donated towards the fight, noted that she had also been contributing quietly but decided not to put it on the media.

She stressed the need for individuals to embrace agriculture as an alternative to avert the hunger that might loom as after-effects of COVID-19 pandemic.