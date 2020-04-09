COVID-19: All Christian Fellowship Ministry Distributes Cash, Food Items to Members

As the world battle for survival on coronavirus pandemic, it became imperative for all hands to be on deck to defeat the virus.

Nigeria government stay at home directive is one of the measures put in place to safeguard the entire populace from spreading the virus but the burden is becoming unbearable for citizens to cope with hunger.

To ameliorate the hardship of staying at home during the lockdown period, the leadership of the All Christian fellowship ministry Akure distributed cash and food items to its members.

While distributing the items, Pastor Ola Amuda said the program is part of the church principles to serve the people they lead. He charged the children of God not to entertain fear but should rather see this as a period of meditation in the Word of God, self-examination, prayer and of spiritual rejuvenation in preparation for the second coming of Christ.

The cleric however, appreciated the Federal government and governor Akeredolu’s administration efforts and proactive steps taken so far in curtailing the virus in the state.

Speaking on the success of the program, Chairman palliative committee, Mr Surelere Olaitan and church Leader Mr George Olorunfemi call on Christian family to support government to help cushion the peoples burden at this critical period.

Church members who benefitted from the program appreciated this kind gesture

” The lockdown has really affected everyone thereby causing imminent hunger. Among us we have petty traders, widows and orphans, so the church palliative will go a long way to solve some of the stay at home directives challenges, Mrs Adejumobi Mercy said “.

On her part Mrs Ayeni Oluwatoyin appreciated the church for the initiative.

” We thank God and the church for coming to our aid ,particularly during this critical period. This is a great development in the Christian family, she said”.

The All Christian Fellowship Ministry has over twenty branches in Akure.