Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday, May 18, 2020, asked the residents to be vigilant and come together to stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

He asked them to report all suspicious cases to the government for prompt and necessary actions.

Akeredolu, who spoke during the weekly press briefing on the deadly virus at the Government House in Akure, passionately appealed to the residents not to jeopardise their health through self medication.

While speaking on the four confirmed new cases of the virus in Ondo State, Akeredolu added that his government would continue to demonstrate the will and zeal to do all it takes to save the lives of the people of the state.

He said: “Of all the 20 cases so far confirmed in Ondo State, 13 have been successfully treated and discharged, one dead and six in bed, undergoing treatment. What is clear in this data is that COVID-19 can be treated if detected and reported early.”

The governor recalled that the state government took some measures to stem the rave of the pandemic.

He mentioned such measures to include monitoring all entry points and blocking illegal routes into the state; and restriction of the operations of the main and community markets, among others.

The objectives of the measures, according to the governor, are to enforce social and physical distancing as well as restriction of unauthorised movements.

He said: “The goal is to stop imported cases and community transmission, both of which have been identified as the main sources of the spread in our State.”

The governnor, however, praised the people for their substantial compliance with the regulations.

He also commended the security agencies for their sense of focus, professionalism and discretion.

Apart from saluting the health workers for their competency, the governor asked the people of the state to dedicate themselves to community care by reporting all suspicions to health workers through the rapid response team available on the specially designated toll-free numbers.

Governor Akeredolu, besides stresssing that the use of herbal combinations and orthodox medicine mostly being promoted and displayed on the social media and elsewhere are not yet authenticated and approved for clinical use, said: “While Government remains mindful of the challenges imposed upon all of us by this pandemic, I wish to emphasise that we will continue to take every lawful and necessary measures towards the welfare and protection of our people.

“We will do all to ensure freedom, confidence and prosperity for our people, including the right to seek the face of God almighty at all times and especially at these crucial times”

He therefore gave the hint that the government would be meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders within the state to explore ways of returning religious worship to the society.

The governnor said: “We will accelerate such consultations and review and, without

doubt, the people will hear from me very soon.

“Meanwhile, let me state categorically that all containment regulations earlier pronounced by Ondo State Government are geared towards protection of the people and containment of the spread of the pandemic. So far, they have led us to modest success and they shall remain in force accordingly.

” Such measures include the dusk to dawn curfew, border and entry points closure, physical and social distancing, restrictions on business and market activities, compulsory use of face masks, guided burial and interment protocols as well as all personal hygiene practices.

“While substantial compliance with approved days and modes of operation has been noticed in the markets, a brazen and flagrant disobedience of these simple regulations by sellers and hawkers of non-essential item have also been noted.

“This particularly has to do with sellers and buyers of second-hand clothing and other fabrics, cosmetics, phone accessories and others in same category, especially in Akure the state capital and other city centres.

“For those in this category, who in defiance, insist on endangering the lives of others for their own selfish gain, let me use this opportunity, for the umpteenth time, to appeal to you to comply with the laid down regulations. It is for your own good.”