As part of his numerous efforts geared towards combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday, 7 May, 2020, received the first round of the locally-produced nose masks for the people of the state.

Governor Akeredolu had on April 20, set up a special committee for the mass production of Nose Masks, headed by Mr. Gani Muhammed.

Governor Akeredolu said apart from the ongoing distribution of palliatives across the State, his administration has placed high premium on preventive measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Governor noted that over 400 tailors, drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, were engaged for the mass production of the nose masks.

“It is also worth reiterating that the production are done according to the specifications of International Health Organisations and of course, the materials deployed for the production met the prescribed medical standard world over.“ the Governor said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said he will ensure that the distribution of the nose masks be carried out in a manner that will ensure that they reach all political wards and households across the State.

He reteriated that wearing of nose masks in public places is mandatory for every resident of the State, adding that the enforcement of the measure has already commenced.

According to the Governor, whoever is arrested for not wearing the nose mask in public will be kept in the isolation centre for 14 days and have his/her specimen taken and tested for the virus.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Mr. Muhammed said the initiative has empowered several tailors across the state.