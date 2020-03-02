Covid-19: Akeredolu inspects purpose-built center

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday inspected a purpose built infectious disease hospital in Akure, the state capital.

This, the governor said was in readiness for any eventuality as the Coronavirus scourge creates anxiety across Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu who visited the facility in company of his commissioner for health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro and other members of the state executive council said although his administration inherited the center, but it has moved ahead to improve on the facility with a newly built purpose built facility which was put in place by his administration.

He said:”We have this facility here existing before we came on board. Our muslim brothers and sisters were using here to converge for their pilgrim but we have relocated to elsewhere.

”But we have improved on a lot of things here to the level that anyone that gets here will know that we are ready. Another thing that’s new here is that before we came on board , we didn’t have this laboratory here. We have to build this labaroty for us to be able to test people. It’s a purpose built Laboratory.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has helped us in putting some things together here.

“I have said our commissioner and a few of our people are going to Lagos to learn about protocol and management. Not that they don’t know but we just need to do that so they can learn new things. When we get to Lagos we are going to talk to international donor agencies to help us with some other things we need here.

“My friend in Lagos has made me understand that the Canadian Government helped in equipping their own facility.”, he said.

The Governor urged the people to minimize contact for now and always wash their hands and use sanitizers regularly.

While praying that the Coronavirus will not enter the state, Governor Akeredolu reiterated that the state is battle ready for any Coronavirus eventuality.