COVID-19: Akeredolu constitutes response fund committee

Following the constitution of the palliative committee put in place by his administration to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has constituted a committee for Ondo State CoronaVirus Response Fund to mobilize resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The committee’s mandate, amongst others, is to help mobilize funds, in cash or kind, and manage the efficient and transparent utilisation.

Members of the committee include:

Mr. Kayode Falowo – Chairman

Engr. Akin Odumakin – Vice Chairman

Ms.Cecilia Akintomide – Member

Mr. Segun Fagboyegun- Member

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi- Member

Mr. Babajide Akeredolu – Secretary

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows:

i. Recommend and advise the government on funding strategies.

ii. Manage funds mobilized.

iii. Direct funding campaign.

iv. Identify and contact effective funding channels/sources.

v. Carry out any other activities for the success of the above-mentioned.

The Response Fund Committee will work closely with the State Inter-ministerial Committee and is expected to begin work immediately till the last resolution of the pandemic is achieved. It will equally provide weekly reports and submit a concrete completion report at the end of its activities.

For transparency and accountability, the committee will work with Ernst and Young as Fund Advisors, and SIAO Partners will serve as Auditors for the Fund.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation