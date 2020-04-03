Ondo State News
COVID-19: Akeredolu Constitutes Palliatives Committe
Concerned by the enormous burden imposed on the populace arising from the various measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government has set up the State Palliatives Committee.
Among other responsibilities, the Committee is to work out modalities as well as mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of food supply and access to same.
The Committee comprises the following members:
Pastor Akin Olotu- Chairman
Mrs. Morenike Alaka
Mr. Alex Kalejaye
Mrs. Morinsola Olanipekun
Mr. Abayomi Eniayewu
Mrs. Roseline Okafor
Mr. Jacob Adebo (a.k.a Idajo)
Mr. Festus Aregbesola
Tosin Ogunbodede Esq-Secretary
Donald Ojogo
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation