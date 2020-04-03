COVID-19: Akeredolu Constitutes Palliatives Committe

Concerned by the enormous burden imposed on the populace arising from the various measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government has set up the State Palliatives Committee.

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is to work out modalities as well as mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of food supply and access to same.

The Committee comprises the following members:

Pastor Akin Olotu- Chairman

Mrs. Morenike Alaka

Mr. Alex Kalejaye

Mrs. Morinsola Olanipekun

Mr. Abayomi Eniayewu

Mrs. Roseline Okafor

Mr. Jacob Adebo (a.k.a Idajo)

Mr. Festus Aregbesola

Tosin Ogunbodede Esq-Secretary

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation