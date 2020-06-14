To cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on businesses in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has announced tax cut, waived fees and other relief incentives for taxpayers in the state.

The Governor who announced this via his twitter account, said that the implementation of the Hotel, Restaurant and Events’ Center Consumption tax due to start on 1st June, 2020 has also been suspended.

Akeredolu added that Penalty and Interest on arrears of Land Use Charge from year 2017 to 2019 is hereby waived for residential property.”

The governor stated that the minimum tax payable under the Presumptive Tax Regime (Artisans, Market Women, etc.) in the state has been reduced by 50%.”

Also, the deadline for the submission of Form A for employees and Annual Returns for companies operating in Ondo State is extended.

He also revealed that The penalty hitherto being charged on late remittance of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions has been waived between March and September 2020 for all sectors.