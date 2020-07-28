No fewer than 650 widows in Ilaje local government, under the Ondowidows’care initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu received foodstuffs ranging from rice, garri, spaghetti, and other ingredients to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

The distribution exercise which took place at Chief Adebayo Adefarati hall of local government headquarters in Igbokoda also featured sharing of same to 200 BEMORE girls in Ilaje and Okitipupa areas.

Addressing the Widows, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan explained to them that the exercise which started a month ago and had covered nine local government was stopped mid-way in order to assess the exercise for improvement.

She disclosed that a lot of shortcomings had been identified and corrected which resulted to a successful exercise in Ilaje.

The beneficiaries who comported themselves in a peaceful manner throughout the exercise, expressed their gratitude for the gesture.

A widow, Mrs Akinluwa Rachel from Ayetoro in ilaje local government said, “I was given bag of rice and garri with other edible varieties. I’m very grateful and I pray that God give Akeredolu strength and grace to do more”.

Also speaking, Mrs Akingboye Ojuolape from Igbokoda town said, ” we heard about the gesture and we are very happy to benefit from it, I thank AKETI, his wife and our local government chairman for the gifts for widows”.

On her part, Mrs Oladuni Ajinde lauded the initiator for being passionate and care for Widows, while Mrs Oluwarantimi described Governor Akeredolu as promised-fulfilling leader.

Mrs Esther Soro, said ” may God give Àkeredolu victory, as his wife shows compassion on the widows, may God be merciful on him”.

The BEMORE girls were not left out in the appreciation as they jointly sing to thank their Grandma for impacting their lives positively through the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp initiative.

I want to say thank-you to Mummy Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for this palliatives, for remembering the BEMORE GIRLS, it will really go a long way in my family, says Damola Gloria.

Also, David Marvelous, a BEMORE girl 2019 batch said” I say a big thank-you to Arabinrin for giving us COVID-19 palliative and for all the trainings we received during the summer bootcamp.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ilaje local government, Hon Otito Atikase, joined the beneficiaries to appreciate the magnimous gesture of the wife of the governor, describing it as a welcome development.

He said: “And I want to convey the happiness of my people to Her Excellency, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, we want to thank her for her passion, love and on behalf of widows in Ilaje local government, we say thank you to her”.

Atikase noted that the initiative was a background for the reelection victory of governor Akeredolu while reiterating the unalloyed support of his people for him.

Story credit: Mary Agidi