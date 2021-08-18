A Federal High court sitting in Abuja has disclosed that Assets Management Corporation Of Nigeria (AMCON) lied and deceived the court to obtain an interim order of receivership on two of Jimoh Ibrahim’s companies, NICON Insurance and the Nigeria Re., and the appointment of one Taiwo Lakanu.

This was made known to newsmen by Jimoh Ibrahim on Wednesday.

According to him, the court held that AMCON did not tell the Court that Ibrahim had in the custody of Union Bank Plc the sum of over £130.7m (178 billion naira) which is four times higher than what Ibrahim’s companies might have borrowed.

The court, therefore, sacked the receiver manager and vacated the interim order earlier obtained fraudulently by AMCON.

AMCON officers narrowly escaped going to prison as it signed an undertaking to court on Ibrahim companies never to stop obeying court order again.