Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has emerged victorious in a case challenging his Candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 governorship Election in the state.

Justice Okon Abang of the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the suit challenging Akeredolu’s candidacy.

Abang ruled that the petitioner, Dr. Nat Adotutelegan filed the case out of time.

He added that the suit was a pre-primary election matter because of its dependence on a pending suit.

The case was subsequently dismissed as lacking merit and the cost of N120,000 awarded against Dr Adojutelegan.

Adojutelegan, who along with others lost the primary election to Akeredolu, had challenged the result.

In the suit, the plaintiff alleged that the exercise was marred by a grave and substantial noncompliance with the spirit and purpose of the APC’s Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), which he argued: “substantially affected the outcome of the primary election.”

He said the delegates’ list used for the primary violated section 87(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), Article 20 (iii) and (iv) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the APC Constitution 2014 (as amended) and Electoral Guidelines.