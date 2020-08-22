The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State commends its members across the state for promoting good conducts, and exhibiting enviable sense of responsibility during the local government election on Saturday.

As stakeholders in the State’s project, members of APC, managed unprovoked attacks from members of other political parties, with unusual degree of maturity, to ensure the success of the election.

It is unbelievable that political parties that refused to participate in the process, engaged in crude and untoward activities, all in deliberate, but futile efforts, to frustrate the process and discredit same.

We further appeal to our members to be watchful of more provocative utterances, and calculating hostilities from other parties that are rapidly loosing credibility, and members to the ruling party.

Ondo State APC commends the State electoral commission, ODIEC, security agencies, and political parties that observed all the necessary rules and protocols, while the exercise lasted.

Alex Kalejaye,

State APC Publicity Secretary

22nd August, 2020