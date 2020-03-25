General News

Coronavirus: Obaseki goes into self-isolation, sends in samples for testing

ondoevents 2 days ago
0
Godwin Obaseki

Following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has sent his samples for testing.

Osagie said, “The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.”

He said although the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.

Show More

Related Articles

3 hours ago

Battle against COVID-19: Buhari thumbs up Elumelu, Rabiu, Otedola, Dangote, Atiku, banks, others

4 days ago

FG closes all land borders, suspends FEC meetings indefinitely

4 days ago

Coronavirus: Obaseki prohibits gathering of more than 50 people, as Edo confirms first case

5 days ago

LAGOS EXPLOSION: Governors Pay Condolence Visit to Sanwo-Olu, Donate N200M to Abule Ado Relief Fund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close