Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has urged the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to cooperate with the Ondo State Security Network Agency, code-named Operation Amotekun, especially in the areas of arrest and prosecution.

Governor Akeredolu spoke in his office on Thursday while receiving the Zonal Commander (Zone J) of the NSCDC, Mr. Fasiu Ayinla, on a courtesy visit.

The Governor stressed that the NSCDC should form a synergy with the Amotekun corps so as to handover suspects arrested during their operations to the NSCDC who has the power to prosecute.

While pointing that the Amotekun corps is backed by law, Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the NSCDC cooperation with Amotekun will further help in the area of arrest, particularly with their sophisticated weapons.

The Governor said his administration will continue to seek the support and cooperation of other security agencies with Amotekun so as to rid the state of criminal elements.

Earlier in his address, the Zonal Commander, Mr. Ayinla commended Governor Akeredolu for his sterling performances in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and the management of #ENDSARS protests.

He disclosed that since his deployment as the Zonal Commander, the Corps has performed tremendously in the area of its core mandate which include; Anti-Human Trafficking and Gender Unit, Intelligence gathering, Agro Rangers, Collaboration with other Security agencies and tackling vandals of critical national assets in the state.

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media)

December 10, 2020.

📸 Blessed Michael